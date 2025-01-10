TAMIL NADU, INDIA: A new debate has erupted in the country regarding the language in the country over the statement made by India’s recently retired spinner Ravichandran Ashwin against the Hindi language.

According to a report by NDTV, Ravichandran Ashwin said at a function of a private engineering college in the state of Tamil Nadu that Hindi is not the national language of our country.

Ashwin told the students that those attending the function who want to ask questions in Hindi can ask if they do not know English or Tamil.

He said that the English students present here should answer me in yes, to which he was given a huge applause and the students shouted Tamil slogans. When he asked if Hindi was the language, there was silence in the audience.

After the audience’s response, Ashwin spoke in Tamil and said that I understand that Hindi is not our national language but it is an official language.

According to reports, Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK has always accused the central government of forcing Hindi into the state, especially in South India.

Ravichandran Ashwin, while giving a vague answer to a question about the captaincy of the Indian cricket team, said that when someone says that I cannot do this, I should try to complete the task, but if they say that I can do it, my interest decreases.

There is a possibility that a new controversy will arise in India over Ashwin’s statement regarding the Hindi language, because India has always adopted a strict attitude towards Hindi.