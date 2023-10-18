The senior actress shared a post on her Instagram about the atrocities being inflicted on Palestine / file photo

Senior actress Hina Khawaja has expressed her indignation over the silence of Islamic countries on the brutality committed by Israel on Palestine.

The senior actress shared a post on her Instagram about the atrocities in Palestine.

In the post shared by the actress, it was stated that for 75 years, it was taught and told that Palestine was occupied by Jews, and other Islamic countries were free, but now it is known that only Palestine is free and other Islamic countries are occupied by Jews.

The actress also shared a Quranic verse in the caption of her post, along with a prayer saying, “O Allah, forgive us all our sins.”

It should be noted that attacks by Israel are continuing in Palestine, as a result of which the number of martyred Palestinians has exceeded 2800.