Before the holy month of Ramadan, Hina Khan conducted her first Umrah and shared snippets of her spiritual trip.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor shared photos of her ravishing appearance while wearing a white suit and a dupatta over her head on Instagram.

“I am eagerly anticipating my very first Umrah. So appreciative,” she wrote.

The former Big Boss candidate also shared photos of Mecca and described her journey there from Jeddah in a luxury black sedan.

Khan recently reached the 14-year mark in the media business. The actor was best known for playing Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The 35-year-old has also been in a number of popular TV shows.

Hina Khan had before claimed, when considering her professional life, “Everything that happened to me was God’s plan. Every opportunity is a highlight for someone like me who arrived here without a godfather, and I am thankful for everything.

The actor also commended the entertainment business for giving her the chance to prove herself.

“I enjoy learning, and I always admit when I’m doing anything wrong. It’s crucial to identify your weaknesses and work on them. It improves both my performance and my character, she continued.