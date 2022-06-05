Dubai, China, Angola, Russia, Canada, Kyrgyzstan and now Pakistan. UAE-based real estate company H&S brought its third project into the limelight of Pakistani real estate by launching a mega event on 3rd June at Hotel Pearl Continental, Lahore. Where it revealed the model of an 11-Billion-Rupee high-rise residential project, Autograph.

Autograph, a skyscraper 286 feet high with 21 floors will dominate the neighboring Dolmen Mall and other places in the vicinity. It will showcase five types of luxurious apartments and sky mansions on a total are of 10 kanal.

The event organized by H&S is not just a launching of the project but a chance for all the stakeholders in real estate to come together on one platform. This august gathering was presided over by the Visionaries of H&S, Mr. Emad Haq, (Group Vice Chairman Haqsons-H&S)&MrSaadHaq, (Group CEO, H&S).

In their address at the occasion, the directors of the company reiterated their commitment to the projects and the linkages H&S wants to establish with the real estate community and its clients. They stressed the importance of forging a long term alliance between the two. They further added that the ‘Real estate sector cannot flourish without the cooperation between the clients, the company and the real estate agents.’

Commenting on the project, the Directors assured provision of the world’s best facilities and amenities for the clients. Furthermore, they added that the community lifestyle provided to the high-end user at Autograph is as good as what the clients are receiving in places like Dubai. They also added that H&S wants to create demand of a different lifestyle in Pakistan which requires higher standards of living and urban lifestyle facilities which cannot be possible without the cooperation of the society and real estate community.’

The event was also attended by the celebrities and socialites of the cyber world such as Mashal Khan (brand ambassador for Autograph), Faraz Manan, ShaziaDeen, Shazreh Khalid, Alina Asif, Zahra Shahjahan, SaifRehman, Salina Khan, SharinaChughtai, Bushra Butt, YasirJaswal, Sabeeka Imam, and Munib Nawaz. All of these social influencers were present and posted the highlights of the event on their social media accounts. Celebrities and influencers also expressed their high opinions about the company and welcomed its work in Pakistan. They said that H&S is not only the number one company in Dubai but it is also set to bring a revolution in the real estate sector of Pakistan.

Lahore, in recent years, has become the hot spot for international companies like H&S which want to establish a brand image in the fashion capital of the country. The construction of Autograph is going to add another landmark to the city of Ravi river. H&S has already embarked upon projects within the city such as 18 Gulberg and H&S Hotel and One Liberty Mall, making Autograph its third project for the city. The company is developing projects up to 40 billion rupees and is managing projects worth more than that and is also expected to bring around 100 billion rupees’ worth of development in the country by the year 2024. H&S has shown that it is set toroot itself in Pakistan deeply.

Having an experience of 25 years, the company is currently the number one real estate company in UAE. It has won multiple awards given away by globally known names such as Nakheel, EMAAR, Meeras, and DAMAC.

