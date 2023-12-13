ISLAMABAD: The Monetary Policy Committee of the State Bank of Pakistan says that the higher-than-expected increase in gas prices has led to inflation.

The State Bank’s monetary policy meeting on Tuesday said a larger-than-expected hike in gas prices contributed 3.2 percent to inflation in November 2023, taking it to 29.2 percent year-on-year.

The committee said that inflation increased more than expected in gas prices, and the recent decline in global oil prices and better availability of agricultural produce may moderate inflation, although consumer and business inflation expectations have remained subdued in recent months. have improved but are at a high level.

According to the committee, the MPC continues to expect headline inflation to decline significantly in the second half of FY2024 due to subdued aggregate demand, improving supply constraints, moderating global commodity prices, and favorable fundamentals.