ISLAMABAD: The federal government has revoked the autonomy of the Higher Education Commission(HEC), ARY News reported.

According to the details, President Arif Alvi on Thursday approved Higher Education Commission Amendment Ordinance 2021, formally revoking the autonomy of the commission. The new ordinance will come into force from 26th of March. As per the new ordinance, the HEC will be comprised of 13 members. However, the number of private members has been increased from two to five. Powers to appoint executive director have also been withdrawn from the Federal Ministry of Education. The commission has been given the authority to appoint the executive director. Earlier on March 24, the federal government had decided to remove Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr Tariq Banuri.

According to details, the government would replace HEC chairman under the new ordinance and changes in HEC rules and laws. As per the new ordinance, approved by cabinet committee legislation, the tenure of HEC chairman would be from two to four years. The final approval regarding the passage of the new ordinance would be given by Prime Minister Imran Khan.