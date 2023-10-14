The most high-voltage clash of the Cricket World Cup, today the teams of Pakistan and India will clash in Ahmedabad at 1.30 pm.

Regarding the India-Pakistan match, the national team captain Babar Azam says that we have defeated India, we can still beat them, there will be a big difference in performance against India, we will enter the field with confidence.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma could not remain impressed with the Pakistani team’s performance, he said that both teams are equal, there is no favorite, Pakistan has shown good performance in the last two matches, and I don’t think the toss will have much effect on the match.

On the other hand, before the match between Pakistan and India, Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Zaka Ashraf met the Pakistan team in the Indian city of Ahmedabad and encouraged the players. In the meeting with the players, Zaka Ashraf said that you are the hero of the country and everyone in Pakistan is praying for you.

It should be noted that there is no change in the playing eleven of the national team in the biggest match of the World Cup between the teams of Pakistan and India.

According to the sources, after the practice session yesterday, the Pakistan playing XI was considered and it was agreed not to make any changes.

According to sources, Pakistan’s possible playing XI includes captain Babar Azam, Imamul Haq, Abdullah Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Shadab Khan.

Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, and Haris Rauf will also be part of the possible playing XI.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has also predicted rain before the India-Pakistan cricket match.

The Indian Meteorological Department says that there are chances of rain in different areas of Ahmedabad district.

According to the Indian media, there is a possibility that the match will be affected by the rain, the weather in Ahmedabad is likely to remain hot and humid.

It should be noted that if the match is not completed due to rain, both teams will get one point each