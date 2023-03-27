By Sardar Khan Niazi

In a conflict-prone society, political divides often create disorder, mayhem, misunderstanding, and feelings for settling scores. Rallies may represent high-risk events. Irrespective of the organizer’s intentions, the use of inflammatory rhetoric and hate speech can quickly inspire violent action.

It is easy to understand the ongoing conflict between the government and the opposition as actions taken to limit, obstruct or prevent competitors from holding political rallies may trigger fierce reactions.

At a time when the country is facing numerous problems covering a whole range of economic, political, and security-related issues, the political leaders from all sides need to focus on issues of national interest jointly.

The weakening of democracy and constitutional obligations and the trampling of the will of the people is not going to serve the country. We need to learn from history and hunger for power should not override principles.

Everybody knows that longing for a joint effort was missing even when severe floods affected nearly one-third of the country. If Pakistan has to have a bright future, these flaws require rectification. However, that moment will come only if the present fragmentation and political chaos end.

Mistakes need a serious debate in the parliament. We must work out an objective analysis of national problems and their answers. Our dear homeland needs an improved international image. Resolutions of problems would only be possible if we return to parliament, and give up the display of street power.

In addition, we must not forget that our country is facing a grave security condition as terrorists are increasing inimical activities and our army men are giving sacrifices. Imports are greater than our exports. It is quite palpable that we have reached this stage through our blunders.

We must not have expectations that foreign help will improve the present scenario. In order to end the present uncertainty, holding elections on time is necessary. Only the elected political party can have the ability to take decisions in the national interest.

The argument that this is not the right time for elections is not comprehensive. If Britain and European countries could have elections during World Wars, what inhibits Pakistan to hold elections as ordered by the court? Any delay will amount to denying the people their legal right to elect the political party and leaders of their choice.

Elections are fundamental and a precondition for democracy. It is through elections that people exercise their power to choose or change their leaders. The elected representatives act on behalf of the people and lead them.

Elections are the most powerful tool of democracy since they encourage citizens to elect their representatives, who then pass laws on their behalf. People choose who is going to form the government and make important decisions. They vote for the political party whose policies guide the making of government and law.

Elections provide us with a peaceful transition of power from the government of one political party to another. People may always nominate another political party to form a government if they are dissatisfied with the current government, its policies, and the way it operates.

Elections provide an assurance that no government remains on the power throne for an indefinite period and as a result becomes tyrannical. Elections encourage citizens to engage in their country’s affairs while remaining politically active and alert and force political workers to act for the people’s well-being.

In every democracy, elections take place on a regular basis. The system by which citizens at regular intervals may select their representatives and switch them when they want is termed an election. It is high time to make decisions in the interest of the country and its citizens.