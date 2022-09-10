DUBAI: Despite domestic issues, Sri Lanka has a chance to upset Pakistan in the Asia Cup final on Sunday. They have a history of taking down giants.

Political upheaval forced the island nation to cancel its ambitions to host the Twenty20 competition, and they lost their opening match to Afghanistan by eight wickets with little under ten overs left.

However, the five-time champions came back to defeat arch-rivals Pakistan and Rohit Sharma’s team in the finals, as well as tournament favorites Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and India.

The final Super Four game on Friday served as a practice run for the Dubai final, and Sri Lanka won for the fourth time in a row despite Pakistan missing two of its important players.

They will rely on the spin duo of Wanindu Hasaranga and Mahesh Theekshana on Sunday after they assisted in bowling out Pakistan for 121 on Friday to secure a five-wicket victory.

Pathum Nissanka, the opener, led the batting attack with an undefeated 55 in a masterful display, but captain Dasun Shanaka cautioned his players against becoming comfortable.

After four straight victories, Shanaka told reporters, “We have a lot of confidence, but we still don’t take Pakistan lightly in the final.

We should be prepared for that since we know they are a very talented team with enough strong players to come back strongly.