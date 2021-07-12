ISLAMABAD: The Flood Forecast Division (FFD) on Monday alerted regarding a high flood in River Chenab after heavy rainfall in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

The FFD forecasted a high flood at Marala headworks at River Chenab saying that a water inflow of 200,000 to 300,000 cusecs is expected between 2:00 pm to 1:00 am.

It said that the flood is expected at Khanki headworks on 13 July and later on at the Qadirabad headworks. “The nullahs falling into River Chenab will be witnessing a high flood between 12 and 13 July,” the FFD said adding that all concerned institutions have been alerted over the situation.

It is pertinent to mention here that floods have also been feared in upper parts of the country with glaciers beginning to melt at the start of the summer season as the government has directed the citizens to remain alert.

On June 14, SAPM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam reached Hunza, which is among the areas feared to be hit hard from the floods in case of glacier meltdown, on an emergency visit to review the measures needed to tackle the situation.

Malik Amin Aslam has directed provincial and federal teams to remain alert in case of floods in any part of Hunza besides also making functional the weather alert system.

It was agreed that five percent of the MLAs funds would be utilized for planting trees and saving glaciers from melting down completely. Malik Amin Aslam said that the upper parts of Hunza are feared to be badly hit by the floods caused owing to the meltdown. “We are devising a mechanism to safeguard populations that could be affected,” he said.