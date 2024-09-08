Pakistani famed actor Hiba Bukhari has answered to a query of fan about her favourite actor.

A fan asked him about the name of a male actor with whom she feels comfortable performing.

The actor tried to correct the question of fan a bit and said she should be asked about who is a good actor in her list.

She answered acting is an art and all actors have to work with each other. The actor added she looks the most comfortable and stunning with her husband.

She also mentioned that she does not like any other woman close with her husband.