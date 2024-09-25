Tel Aviv: Hezbollah launched a missile attack on the Mossad headquarters in central Israel in retaliation for the pager blasts and the killing of its senior commander.

According to the international news agency, Hezbollah has claimed to have hit the headquarters of the Mossad in the Israeli capital Tel Aviv with a “Qadr 1” ballistic missile.

Confirming this, the Israeli army says that the missile fell near the headquarters of the Mossad, in which there was no loss of life or property, but there was a fire at the place where the rocket fell.

Hezbollah, on the other hand, claimed that its missile had successfully hit its target, evading Israel’s expensive defense systems packed with intelligence technology.

Hezbollah’s statement added that the missile attack on the Mossad headquarters was in revenge for the martyrdom of its top commanders in the pager and walkie-talkie blasts in Lebanon.

On the other hand, the spokesman of the Israeli army says that this morning in Lebanon it shot down a Hezbollah launcher that was used to destroy surface-to-surface missiles.