The Lebanese resistance organization Hezbollah launched a missile attack on Israeli soldiers near the Israeli town of al-Mutla, an Israeli tank was also destroyed in the attack, while several Israeli soldiers were also reportedly killed and injured.

Hezbollah also fired 62 rockets at the Israeli air base in Jabal Hermon, after which sirens sounded in Israeli areas.

After Hezbollah’s latest attacks, Israeli media confirmed that a house was damaged in the missile attack, but the Israeli army claimed to have shot down most of Hezbollah’s rockets.

On the other hand, war-obsessed Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has threatened Hezbollah to learn the lessons that Hamas has learned.

The Israeli Prime Minister said that he will try to solve the problem through diplomatic means, otherwise, he will find another way.

In response to the Israeli Prime Minister’s threat, Hizbullah also responded to Turkey by saying that Israel’s attacks will be answered in the same language.

The Lebanese resistance organization Hezbollah said that it will not talk to Israel until the complete end of the Gaza war.