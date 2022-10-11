Aryan Khan’s writing abilities are something Shah Rukh Khan takes seriously.To help Aryan Khan prepare for his writing debut, King Khan enlisted Lior Raz, the actor-screenwriter of the popular Israeli serial Fauda.

According to a close friend of Khan, who spoke to the media portal, “Aryan is working on a web series script with several other writers for Red Chillies Productions. Lior Raz is one of them.

The project’s development has already started, and it might start before year’s end. Aryan wants to discover how movies are made. Before moving further, he wishes to begin his writing career.”

The show is scheduled to premiere by the end of 2022, and casting for Aryan Khan’s project is currently in full force. Suhana Khan, SRK’s daughter, will make her acting debut in the Zoya Akhtar’s adaption for the Indian market.