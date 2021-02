The most followed franchise of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Karachi Kings will be defending the title in upcoming sixth edition, starting from February 20.

Imad Wasim led Karachi Kings only held the reign for four months as they claimed PSL 5 title in November 2020, beating Lahore Qalandars in the final by five wickets.

Kings are coming in the tournament under new head coach Herschelle Gibbs and assistant coach Dougie Brown.

Kings have the best of the opportunity to defend their title as they are scheduled to play seven of the group matches at home ground, National Stadium.

Kings will be up against 2019 champions Quetta Gladiators on February 20 in the opening fixture while the final group match will be against Lahore Qalandars on March 14 at Gaddafi Stadium.

Here’s the complete schedule

Saturday, 20 Feb – Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators – 2:00 pm PKT, National Stadium Karachi

Wednesday, 24 Feb – Karachi Kings v Islamabad United – 7:00 pm PKT, National Stadium Karachi

Saturday, 27 Feb – Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans – 2:00 pm PKT, National Stadium Karachi

Sunday, 28 Feb – Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars – 7:00 pm PKT, National Stadium Karachi

Wednesday, 3 Mar – Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi – 2:00 pm PKT, National Stadium Karachi

Friday, 5 Mar – Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings – 8:00 pm PKT, National Stadium Karachi

Sunday, 7 Mar – Islamabad United v Karachi Kings – 7:00 pm PKT, National Stadium Karachi

Wednesday, 10 Mar – Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings – 7:00 pm PKT, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Saturday, 13 Mar – Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings – 2:00 pm PKT, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Sunday, 14 Mar – Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings – 7:00 pm PKT, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore