European prices for the Galaxy S21 series have leaked.

They are not much different from the prices of the Galaxy S20 family.

The flagships are expected to start retailing at €849.

At this point, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series is all but revealed officially. From renders to leaked review videos and spec sheets, there is very little we don’t know about the flagship trio. The only missing piece of the puzzle was the price of the new S21 models and it seems even that’s no longer a mystery.

Tipsters Ishan Agarwal and 91Mobiles have outed the European prices for the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra. As expected, they’re not very different from the launch prices of the Galaxy S20 family.

According to the leaked information, the standard Samsung Galaxy S21 with 128GB storage will cost €849 (~$1,035). The Galaxy S21 Plus with 128GB storage is tipped to cost €1,049 (~$1,278) and its 256GB variant is said to come in at €1,099 (~$1,339). Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line Galaxy S21 Ultra might be priced at €1,399 (~$1,705) for the 128GB model.

If these leaked prices are correct, then the Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus will cost about €50 less than their predecessors when they launch in Europe. The S21 Ultra, though, becomes that much more expensive compared to the S20 Ultra.

The leakers say that these prices could vary slightly depending on the local taxes in different parts of Europe. A case in point is that the prices leaked previously by folks over at GalaxyClub are a tad different than what’s claimed in this new leak.

Nevertheless, it seems interested buyers won’t have to shell out a lot more than they did last year. Samsung might also have some lucrative trade-in deals to offer so you might end up paying less if you plan on exchanging your older flagship for an S21 series phone.

What do you think of the rumored pricing? Give us your thoughts by taking our poll further up the page.