Punjab’s District Education Authorities (DEAs) are thinking about announcing vacations during the winter’s busiest days as the winter season approaches in the central and southern regions of the nation.In this regard, DEA Lahore is also deliberating over deciding on the winter holiday schedule for all of the government-run educational institutions in the region.

According to reports, Lahore’s public schools and universities would likely be closed from Saturday, December 24, to Sunday, January 1. On Monday, January 2, the educational institutions will reopen.Additionally, all educational institutions in Lahore would follow the same schedule for the quarterly exams.

Due to the current pollution conditions, which are predicted to get worse with the start of winter, Punjab’s School Education Department (SED) recently adjusted the times of all public and private schools throughout the province.

Boys’ schools will be open from 8:30 AM to 2:00 PM on Monday through Thursday and Saturday beginning on October 15. On Friday, schools will be closed at 12 o’clock. The hours of operation for the girls’ schools are 8:15 AM to 1:45 PM. On Friday, classes will end at 11:45 AM.