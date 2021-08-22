KABUL: Former Prime Minister of Afghanistan and Hezb-e-Islami Chief Gulbuddin Hekmatyar has expressed the belief that formal talks amongst the Afghan groups to form a negotiated government will start after the complete withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan in next few days.

In an inclusive interview with state-run Radio Pakistan on Sunday, he hoped that soon there would be a government in Kabul, which will be acceptable to the Afghan people and the international community.

Gulbuddin Hekmatyar said that all stakeholders realize that Afghan political leaders and the Taliban should formally sit on the dialogue table to form the new government in Afghanistan.

He said informal interactions are taking place in this regard and soon these contacts will convert into formal talks.

Gulbuddin Hekmatyar said Taliban, in their statements, have been saying that they do not want to impose an Islamic emirate of their own choice and will prefer to establish a dispensation in consultation with all stakeholders.

Answering a question, the Hezb-e-Islami Chief said some foes of peace do not want a stable and a strong central government in Afghanistan. He said some hostile agencies of foreign countries are busy in instigating Afghan people to revolt.

Replying to another question, he said India should focus on its internal issues instead of issuing statements regarding the future of Afghanistan.

He said India should refrain from using Afghan soil against Pakistan to take revenge for Kashmiris’ struggle in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Gulbadin Hikmatyar also commended Prime Minister Imran Khan’s longstanding stance regarding peace in Afghanistan.