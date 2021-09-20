ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has extended the last date for candidates to apply for Batch-III of the Post-Doctoral Fellowships Programme (Phase-III) until September 26, 2021. Applicants are required to submit online applications through research.hec.gov.pk

The candidates must have a PhD degree from HEC-recognised local or foreign university and his/her maximum age on September 20, 2021 must be 45 years.

The applicants must be regular employees of public/private sector HEC-recognised universities/degree awarding institutions or public sector R&D organisations as identified by Pakistan Council of Science and Technology (PCST), and must have five years work experience in Pakistan after obtaining foreign PhD degree.

He/she must not have previously availed any Post-Doctoral Fellowship either funded or self-funded, and must have a placement letter in top 200 QS World Ranking universities from a relevant supervisor along with detailed CV of the host supervisor.