In response to its prior recommendations to the public sector institutions about the promotion of the consumption of regional drinks like lassi and sattu, the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) provided an explanation on Saturday.

The statement added, “Agriculture universities may develop strategies by which they might improve the local growing of tea and promote local brands of indigenous drinks.”

The HEC had earlier urged vice-chancellors (VCs) of public sector institutions to encourage the consumption of regional drinks like lassi and sattu as this will “raise employment and produce cash for the public” in an effort to combat the nation’s current economic crisis.

The commission emphasized Saudi Arabia and the Gulf in the statement it released today as places where Laban is very attractively packaged. In a similar vein, it was noticed that Iran had cleverly packed lassi in a variety of avant-garde flavors like strawberry and vanilla.

According to the HEC, it is important to note that universities are essential to students’ education and training.

“Each year, students who complete their studies find employment in a variety of fields and businesses in both the public and private sectors. Therefore, it is crucial that institutions prepare them to be problem solvers and boost productivity in any industry they enter, according to the statement.

According to HEC, the proposal was one of several steps the commission has made to inspire academics and students to look into problems facing Pakistan and provide fresh solutions.

“We cannot conduct business as usual given the current economic climate. The report said that it is notable because Pakistan has very few local brands and urged university leaders to concentrate their study, among other things, on the three primary imports that might lower foreign exchange spending.

The commission continued by saying that in this situation, research and commercialization of local oils and beverages are necessary to enable their off-the-shelf use while “raising employment and growth of the local economy.”

It stated that vice-chancellors had been “encouraged to think of new inventive ways to explore areas that would be helpful towards the growth of the national economy,” emphasizing how crucial it is to recognize and support all such efforts.