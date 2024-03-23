A heavy tax was imposed on property in Islamabad, for which the CDA issued a notification.

As per CDA notification, heavy property tax has been levied annually on plots in sectors and housing societies.

According to the notification, a 24,000 tax has been imposed on plots up to 140 square yards in Shahzad Town, Margalla Town, and Rawal Town, while a property tax of 180,000 rupees has been imposed on farmhouses up to 8 kanals.

According to the notification, property tax will be Rs 4 lakh 42 thousand on farmhouses from 90 to 120 Kanal, commercial properties in the blue area will be taxed at Rs 32 per sq ft on the ground floor, while Rs 22 per sq ft on the basement, residential apartments will be taxed Rs 22 per sq ft. A tax of Rs.26 per square foot will be levied.

The notification states that property tax will be levied at Rs 22 per square foot in private hospitals, Rs 180 per square yard in petrol pumps and CNG stations, while property tax will be levied at Rs 13 per square foot in marquees and marriage halls.