Once again heavy rains have been predicted in the United Arab Emirates.

According to the Emirates Meteorological Department (National Center of Meteorology), heavy rains are expected from Wednesday evening to Thursday.

According to the UAE Meteorological Department, the UAE is affected by the extension of the surface low pressure from the Red Sea, humid south-easterly winds will also affect the weather in the UAE.

A representative of the Emirati Meteorological Department says that there is a possibility of heavy rains with thunderstorms while some places may also have hail, during which the speed of strong winds can reach up to 65 kilometers per hour.

It may be recalled that the UAE was hit by heavy rains two weeks ago, with large areas and roads submerged in water after torrential rains and hailstorms in other states including Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi.

Flight operations at Dubai Airport were also affected due to heavy rains, with many flights having to be canceled.