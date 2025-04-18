ISLAMABAD: The Meteorological Department has issued a warning to the citizens, indicating the possibility of heavy rain and hail in the federal capital in the next two to four hours.

The alert issued by the Meteorological Department states that there is a possibility of rain and hail with strong winds in Islamabad and nearby areas.

Dark clouds have covered the federal capital, Islamabad, and thunderstorms have also started.

It should be noted that two days ago, citizens had to suffer due to sudden hail and hail in Islamabad and a large number of vehicle windows were broken.

Advisory issued by NDM

The NEOC of NDMA has issued an advisory on the possible weather situation in Punjab, Islamabad and the northern areas and has shown the possibility of heavy rain with thunderstorms, wind and hail at many places in different areas during the next 12 hours.

According to the advisory, thunderstorms with heavy rain and wind are likely in Attock, Chakwal, Gujrat, Jhelum in upper Punjab, and Faisalabad, Hafizabad, Jhang, Khushab, Mianwali, Lahore, Narowal, Sahiwal, Sargodha and Sheikhupura in central Punjab.

The NDMA has warned that there is a possibility of power outages due to falling of weak trees due to heavy rain and storm winds and damage to weak buildings, roofs, vehicles and electricity poles due to wind and hail.

Similarly, there is a serious risk of damage to standing crops due to hail.

Possible flood situation has also been predicted in the northern region of Jarat including Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Chitral, Mansehra, Kurram, Khyber, Mohmand, Bajaur and the rivers of Neelum Valley from April 18 to 20.

NDMA has requested tourists and travelers to stay informed about the latest weather news and to check the road conditions before starting their journey and to avoid unnecessary movement during heavy rains.

Tourists have been asked to take guidance from the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert App to stay informed about weather updates before traveling.