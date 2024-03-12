Pakistan Stock Exchange had a negative business trend today and the 100 index fell by 953 points.

On the first day of the month of Ramadan, there was a mixed trend at the start of business in the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

However, the stock market later witnessed a downtrend and the 100 index fell by 953 points to 64,801 at the close of business.

On the other hand, the newly sworn-in Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has confirmed that Pakistan is going to make a formal request to the IMF for important talks.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has said that the current fiscal year 2024 will be difficult but soon I will sit with the media to discuss all the issues, I will hold a briefing, I will use all my abilities to solve the problems facing Pakistan, now. There is a lot of talk, but now is the time for action.