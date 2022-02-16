Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its constitutional term with the support of allied parties.

There was no threat to Prime Minister Imran Khan from the opposition’s no-confidence move and he would again form the government after winning next general elections, he said addressing a press conference.

Taking a jibe at Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazl-ur-Rehman, Farrukh said the Maulana had lost popularity among the public after his party faced a humiliating defeat in the Tehsil Mayor elections of Dera Ismail Khan and other districts.

He said no one would escape from the long arm of law and those who had looted the national wealth ruthlessly would be held accountable. The people like the Maulana would no more enjoy power and instead would be convicted for their wrongdoings, he added.

On Monday, PML-Q leader and Federal Minister Chaudhry Moonis Elahi sent the opposition running back to the drawing board by telling Prime Minister Imran Khan at an event that his party stood firmly with the PTI and they should not get worried. Government spokespersons used this statement as evidence to argue that their allies were not aligning with the opposition. That may be the situation for now but the very fact that both the MQM and PML-Q have met Shehbaz Sharif holds significance.

The opposition is short of about eight members in order to muster the required strength of 172 to bring down the prime minister, but they argue that many among the PTI ranks are also supporting them. While many factors will determine if the figure of 172 comes within their reach, both the opposition and the government know full well that the deciding factor will be the role of the establishment. The opposition says it just wants the establishment to remain neutral. The decision to actually move ahead with filing the vote of no-confidence will therefore depend primarily on the opposition’s assessment of this neutrality.

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday expressed satisfaction over the unity of all opposition parties on no-trust motion.

Under the chairmanship of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, a meeting was held at Bilawal House. The meeting was attended by members of National and Provincial Assemblies from Sindh.

The PPP leader said that we believe in the democratic, constitutional and peaceful aspect of the no-confidence motion and expect a change of government.

He went on to add that other opposition parties are supporting our position on the no-confidence motion. The PPP has been the most effective opposition since day one. Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) on Tuesday announced schedule for the February 27 long march.

Eventually, amidst the busy political environment, both the government and opposition must not forget to address the issues of national importance as the region is moving through a critical age.