MULTAN: Police on Wednesday said Fauzia Pervaiz, a 28-year-old nurse, whose body was found from a hostel in Qadeerabad area of Multan on Tuesday, had committed ‘suicide’.

The police further said that the postmortem report had shown no marks of torture anywhere on the deceased’s body. It has also been learnt that before the nurse committed suicide, she had exchanged hot words with one of her colleagues over the telephone whom she wanted to marry.

The police further said that Fauzia ended her life by administering an injection to herself.