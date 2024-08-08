An anti-terrorism court on Thursday adjourned hearing on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s four cases related to May 9 riots.ATC Lahore Judge Arshad Javed conducted hearing on Khan’s cases.The court summoned the prosecutor for arguments while ordering the police to submit record of the cases.Later, the court adjourned the hearing on post-arrest bail of Khan till Sept 5.It must be remembered that Khan was named in four cases filed in the court regarding May 9 riots which included setting the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) office alight and setting a container ablaze at Kalma Chowk and the National Park Gulberg.