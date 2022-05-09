<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Their <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">latest move<\/a> to make the burqa mandatory for Afghan women is yet another step backward in their treatment of the country\u2019s most vulnerable segment. While there can be little appreciation for America\u2019s invasion of Afghanistan, and the years of violence and regional instability it spawned, it is only fair to say that, during the occupation, Afghan women experienced a vast improvement in their lives. Without discarding all cultural norms, many, especially those residing in urban areas, found themselves free to work, to learn, to play a sport, to participate in politics, to articulate their views.<br>The Taliban announced Saturday that an all-covering head-to-toe burqa will be mandatory in public for women in Afghanistan, the latest in a set of curbs the Islamist group has imposed on women\u2019s rights in nine months since returning to power.<br>The reclusive Taliban chief Hibatullah Akhundzada issued the decree requiring all Afghan women to strictly comply with it, said the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice, while sharing details at a news conference in Kabul.<br>The ministry said in a statement that a<a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> woman\u2019s male<\/a> \u201cguardian,\u201d such as her father, brother or husband, would receive a warning before being imprisoned for three days if the woman did not cover her face outside the home. It said the guardian would eventually be taken to a court for a stricter punishment if the decree is still violated.<br>The ministry stated that female government employees would be dismissed from jobs if they don\u2019t cover their faces, and male employees would face suspensions from jobs if female members of their families are found guilty of breaching the edict.<br>statement described a burqa as the best type of hijab, insisting it is \u201cpart of Afghan culture and it has been used for ages.\u201d It added that another preferred type of women\u2019s hijab is a long black veil and dress that should not be "thin or tight." Most women in deeply conservative Afghanistan wear a headscarf for religious and cultural reasons, but many in urban areas, such as Kabul, do not cover their faces.<br>Critics denounced the Taliban for making a burqa mandatory and continuously infringing upon the freedoms of 50% of the country\u2019s estimated 40 million people, warning it would further alienate the international community as well as donors. \u201cThe decision six weeks ago to postpone secondary schooling for Afghan girls was widely condemned internationally, regionally, and locally. Today\u2019s decision by the Taliban might further strain engagement with the international community,\u201d UNAMA warned. Rina Amiri, the U.S. special envoy for Afghan women and girls, criticized the Taliban, saying they continue to adopt policies oppressing women and girls as a substitute for addressing the economic crisis and need for inclusive governance in the country.\u201cI join calls by Afghans & the int community to end these oppressive measures, reopen girls\u2019 schools, let women work & resume their lives,\u201d Amiri said on Twitter in response to the decision that Afghan women must wear burqas.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Most women in deeply conservative Afghanistan wear a<a class="rank-math-link" href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/"> headscarf for religious<\/a> and cultural reasons, but many in urban areas, such as Kabul, do not cover their faces.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->