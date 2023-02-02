Yasir Arafat, a former cricketer, will be hired by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to serve as the team’s bowling and assistant coach.

Unless Mickey Arthur, who will likely be named the team’s director, is present, Arafat will preside over the coaching staff, according to insiders.

Arthur will continue to work full-time with English county side Derbyshire, but it should be emphasised that he won’t always travel with the Pakistan team.

In the past, Arthur oversaw the Pakistani team for three years after assuming leadership in 2016.

However, following the team’s fifth-place finish in the 2019 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, the PCB made the decision not to renew the contracts of Arthur and his support staff.