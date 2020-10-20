Oklahoma State’s Associate Head Coach Scoville Jenkins reveals what it feels like to stand opposite the Swiss maestro in court. Roger Federer, who currently has 20 Grand Slams to his name, gave him a good show to remember even after 13 years. In the podcast Court-side with Beilinson Tennis, Jenkins talks about the 39-year-old World No. 4 and their encounter Scoville Jenkins met Roger Federer in the first round of the US Open, back in 2007. Where the latter won 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. About playing against Federer, he adds, “And when you are playing him, I am thinking if I don’t hit this good enough then I already know what he’s gonna do to me… I have watched him do on TV millions of times you know.”

Furthermore, he says, “And so you’re always feeling like he’s out-thinking you, out-playing you, he’s a step ahead of you, you are always feeling under pressure like if I don’t do something he’s just gonna go back into maybe hitting a great forehand cross or up the line, and a slice short to then pull me up the line.”