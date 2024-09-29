The recent demise of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah marks a significant turning point in the region’s geopolitical landscape. With his death, a crunch question to the fore: Shouldn’t the world start considering alternative solutions beyond the UN, given its glaring failure to halt the ongoing Palestinian genocide?

The United Nations, established as a platform for all nations to have equal representation, unfortunately mirrors the influence of the victorious powers of World War II. This inequitable setup draws parallels to the power dynamics depicted in George Orwell’s “Animal Farm,” where the principle of equality is overshadowed by the dominance of a select few.

The League of Nations faced challenges due to the influential position of the victors of the First World War, a flaw that has also impacted the effectiveness of the United Nations.

The international law developed by these institutions primarily reflects the interests of Western nations, while the majority of the world had limited involvement in its creation.

One major concern regarding the United Nations is the perception that it doesn’t fully uphold principles of justice and equality, resembling a feudal system rather than a modern global structure.

The Security Council, in particular, reflects an unequal distribution of power, with more than five influential nations holding veto power, while the remaining states are substantially influenced by these powers.

The UN’s approach to peace and justice appears to prioritize the avoidance of conflict among the five major powers, rather than establishing a just and equitable global system. This approach raises questions about the organization’s priorities in ensuring universal peace and security.

The use of force against any country is prohibited unless all five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council agree. If any one of these members’ vetoes, then the Security Council is unable to authorize the use of force, even in the face of overwhelming support from the rest of the world, ongoing genocide in Palestine, or repeated resolutions from the General Assembly. This system can be seen as akin to the power dynamics of old feudal societies, lacking in the application of universally applicable laws.

Consequently, weaker and oppressed nations cannot rely on the United Nations and its legal framework for support.

It is now up to the states to align themselves with one of these five global powers. With the support of a veto-holding country, the United Nations and international law are rendered ineffective.

The Muslim world does not have this privilege, prompting questions about whether this is a mere coincidence or part of a deliberate arrangement.

The UN could have addressed this structural weakness in its operations, but it has not done so. For example, Iraq was penalized for violating two UN resolutions, while Israel has violated numerous resolutions of the General Assembly and the Security Council without facing any consequences. This exposes the UN’s ineffectiveness, leaving the Secretary-General appearing powerless.

The conduct of the West reflects its selective adherence to the rules of the United Nations and prioritizing its interests. When their interests diverge, they not only breach UN regulations but also seek alternative courses of action. This is evidenced by the Security Council’s engagement through NATO and the FATF’s establishment of a parallel global financial system outside the purview of the United Nations.

This proposed body would not be an exclusive consortium of World War victors but a genuinely inclusive assembly of all nations. It would operate without the inequality of veto power, ensuring equal respect for all nations and shaping its international law based on the collective wisdom of the global community, free from the imposition of any specific civilization.

The Charter of the United Nations stands as a guardian of the security and self-determination of all nations, explicitly forbidding the threat or use of force. Yet, the establishment of the state of Israel in 1947 by the United Nations appears to contradict these foundational principles.

At that time, the Palestinians held rightful claim to approximately 94% of the land in the region. This raises a pressing question: does the UN Charter condone the expropriation of land from indigenous peoples in blatant violation of their security and rights?

Furthermore, the International Court of Justice has decisively ruled against Israel’s illegal construction of a wall in the Palestinian territories. Nevertheless, the UN’s regrettable lack of enforcement on this matter is deeply troubling.

The UN’s failure to address Israel’s actions and the ensuing conflict between Israel and Palestine casts a shadow of doubt upon its effectiveness and legitimacy. The UN’s inability to ensure peace in this situation demands serious scrutiny regarding its role in global peacekeeping.

Although this endeavour may pose significant challenges, there will come a point when the global community will be compelled to usher in this change.