Hassaan Niazi, the nephew and party focal point of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, was apprehended by a Karachi police force on Tuesday after travelling from Lahore.

To arrest Niazi, the four-person Karachi police team travelled to Lahore. According to investigators, Hassaan Niazi will appear in court tomorrow (March 29), Wednesday.

At the Jamshed Quarter police station in Karachi, a case has been opened against the PTI leader on the basis of allegations including aggressive comments.

Barrister Hassaan Niazi was handed a two-day transit remand for Karachi a day earlier (on Monday) by an anti-terrorism court. In order for Niazi to appear in a Karachi court in relation to a case, the police brought him to the ATC on Monday. They then petitioned the court for his transit remand.

Following the court’s approval of the remand, four police officers travelled to Lahore with him.