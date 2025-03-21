AUCKLAND: Hasan Nawaz played an unbeaten innings of 105 runs helping Pakistan outclassed New Zealand by nine wickets in third T20I of the five-match series at Eden Park, Auckland on Friday.The Team green off to a strong start with openers Mohammad Haris and Nawaz building a strong opening partnership.After Haris was dismissed for 41, Salman Ali Agha joined Nawaz and the duo splendidly achieved the mammoth target of 205 runs in 16 overs.

Earlier, Kiwis set a target of 205 with Mark Champan playing an innings of 94 runs by smashing 15 boundaries.The innings recovered his side from early losses after Pakistani pacer duo – Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi – blew up the opening pair.

Daryl Mitchell made 17 runs while Michael Bracewell scored 31, helping their side set a giant target for visitors.Harif Rauf took three-wicket haul while Shaheen Afridi and Abrar Ahmed claimed two wickets each.