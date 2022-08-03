Hasan Ali was dropped in favour of Naseem Shah when the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released its rosters for the T20 Asia Cup and the ICC World Cup Super League ODI matches against by the Netherlands on Wednesday.

The PCB unveiled a roster of 16 players again for three-match series against by the Netherlands that will begin on August 16 and a squad of 15 players for the Asia Cup that will start on August 27.

Hasan won the competition when Pakistan won the Champions Trophy in 2017. However, the 28-year-old only grabbed 3 wickets in two Test matches played in Sri Lanka last month, three ODI wickets for 222 runs, and two T20 matches without a wicket.

For the Rotterdam games, Salman Ali Agha, who travelled to England in 2021 again for ODIs, has also been called back.

In both the ODI and T20I teams, Shaheen Shah Afridi, who’s really rehabilitating from a knee surgery, has been kept. The PCB states that the squad trainer and physio, whom will also determine on his comeback to international cricket, will oversee his recovery regimen.

Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim claimed that the administration had merely altered the roster as needed.