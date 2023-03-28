By Asif Mahmood

Political niceties apart, it seems Imran Khan has lost his mastery on political profundity and he fails to understand that that such an ineptitude will be lethal for the society.

Imran Khan’s paranoid leadership has eviscerated the political fabric and now hatred hangs in the air and hatred reeks.

Imran Khan is oblivious to the fact that by igniting the workers’ pent-up sentiments he has actually filled hostility in them towards the government and the state.

Family members of not a single party leader have so far joined e protestors at Zaman Park but youth is being exploited on one pretext or the other. He has radicalized his workers. They are angry. They deem all state institutions as rival, if not enemy. They violate the law and the crow about it. It is as if they are fighting a battle at a war front. Imperiling the lives of the young naive party workers while being visibly overprotected, he has done no service to the nation. He should have calculated what could be the consequences.

Grappled with unprecedented intransigence, the political leadership has kept the whole society a hostage to its diatribe and vitriol. Sagacity and prudence demand an immediate end to this comedy of errors.

This is the time a commoner finds it difficult to put two square meals on a table, the political elite should think about the hapless people. Days have turned into weeks and weeks into months but the pall of confusion and uncertainty is looming over.

Come October , and everything will be decided. The din of politics must not be allowed to imperil the future of democracy.

As the political dispensation widens we are moving fast to brink where the worst comes true. The polarized society is swamped by the egoistic leadership. The blight of hatred is found aplenty and the future of citizenry, especially the youth, looks dismal.

IK should hold is breath before the situation gets an embarrassing turn.