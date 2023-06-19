Islamabad: Sister-in-law Fazila Abbasi’s statement on the cosmetic surgery of actress Naimal Khawar Khan came out.

Hamza Ali Abbasi’s wife Naimal Khawar Khan has been in the headlines these days due to her cosmetic surgery and a new debate has been sparked after the actress’s photos surfaced on social media.

Social media users have alleged that Naimal’s cosmetic surgery was done by her sister-in-law Fazila Abbasi, a dermatologist, and disfigured her face.

However, Fazila Abbasi has rejected these allegations and denied the false news saying that neither she nor her clinic has performed any such surgery.

Dr. Fazila Abbasi wrote in her post that these criticisms and speculations on social media are unjustified and completely unnecessary.

“It’s really sad how baseless and false assumptions are spread through social media to invade people’s personal and professional lives,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naimal Khawar Abbasi (@naimalkhawarkhan)

It should be remembered that the new pictures of actress Naimal Khawar Khan have been very viral on social media, on which social media users say that it can be clearly seen that the face of the actress is completely different from before and she has undergone nose surgery.

Naimal’s fans say that she was naturally very beautiful and did not need this surgery, but because of the surgery, she now looks like actress Sara Lorin.