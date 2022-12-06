Haris Rauf, a fast bowler for Pakistan who recently made his Test debut against England, will miss the entire Test series due to a grade II quad strain.

After rolling over the ball while fielding during the first day of the Rawalpindi Test, the fast bowler got an MRI.

The results of the scans and the following evaluation by the PCB medical staff indicated that the fast bowler had a grade-II strain.

Haris Rauf will go to Lahore, where he will start his recovery at the National High-Performance Centre.

Monday’s opening Test of the three was won by England by 74 runs. Multan (9-13 December) and Karachi will host the second and third Test matches, respectively (17-21 Dec).