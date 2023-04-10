LAHORE: In order to prepare for their upcoming home T20I and ODI series against New Zealand, Pakistani players have intensified their training. The matches are set to start on April 14.

Zaman Khan, who draws inspiration from former cricketers Shoaib Akhtar and former Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga, threw a toe-crushing yorker to Haris Rauf in front of the stumps during the practise session.

Rauf was in apparent pain after being struck on his left boot by the yorker. After getting struck by the ball, he can be seen lying on the ground as teammates and a doctor hurry to help.

A day ago, Mr Khan spoke to the media and stated that the team’s veteran players’ backing helped the newbie feel more confident.

The cricket player, who is 21 years old, reflected on the T20I series against Afghanistan in Sharjah and said, “The surfaces in Sharjah were new, which prevented the batters from playing properly. Considering that winning or losing is an inherent element of the game, the series against Afghanistan turned out to be fantastic.

Lasith Malinga, a former Sri Lankan paceman, was lavished with praise by Mr. Khan, who noted that “watching Lasith Malinga turned out to be fruitful in the death overs.” That is why I bowled with terrific energy in the final overs of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).