Karachi: National cricket team fast bowler Haris Rauf has confirmed the birth of a son at his home. He shared a video on the social networking site Instagram with a picture of his son in his arms, with a prayer in Arabic playing in the background. Along with this, Haris Rauf wrote a heartfelt prayer. He also said that we have named the son Muhammad Mustafa Haris.

It should be noted that a day ago, Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan had congratulated Haris Rauf on the birth of his son, but no response was issued from the cricketer. It should be noted that Haris Rauf tied the knot with his classmate Muzna Masood on December 24, 2022, while his departure took place in July 2023.