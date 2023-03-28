As a goodwill ambassador and honorary deputy superintendent of police, police in the nation’s federal capital on Tuesday named renowned racecar driver Haris Rauf. (DSP).

The deputy superintendent’s badges were presented to the right-arm pacer during the special occasion by Islamabad Police Inspector General Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan.

Haris may be seen donning a police costume and conversing with senior officers of the Islamabad Capital Police in a video published by the Islamabad police’s official account.

پاکستان کرکٹ ٹیم کے مایہ ناز کھلاڑی حارث روف کو اسلام آباد کیپیٹل پولیس کا خیر سگالی سفیر بنادیا گیا۔ حارث روف کو اسلام آباد کیپیٹل پولیس کے ڈی ایس پی کے اعزازی رینک لگائے گئے،آئی جی اسلام آباد ڈاکٹر اکبر ناصر خاں نے حارث روف کو اعزازی رینک لگائے۔#ICTP #IGP pic.twitter.com/ecBNNPZndL — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) March 28, 2023

Haris uploaded pictures from the event and thanked the Islamabad police for selecting him as a goodwill ambassador. The ability to wear the same uniform as our heroes who gave their lives in the line of duty, he said, was an even bigger honour.

I’m truly honoured to be appointed as a goodwill ambassador of @ICT_Police and an even greater honour to be able to wear this uniform as our heroes who lay their lives in the line of duty ! @akbarnasirkhan @farharkazmii @Ayab_Ahmed pic.twitter.com/gh6A2H01sb — Haris Rauf (@HarisRauf14) March 28, 2023

One of Team Green’s top pacers, Haris has produced multiple spells that have helped his team win games since his debut. Between the two formats, the fast bowler grabbed 30 ODI and 72 T20I wickets.

In an effort to portray a softer image of law enforcement and close the trust gap between the police and the general public, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan police chose Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah as their Goodwill Ambassadors.