The Pakistani team suffered a humiliating loss to England, falling by a score of 3-0 on home turf.

The hosts of the last Test in Karachi gave England a goal of 167 runs, which the three lions easily attained to win the match for England.

Despite the defeat, Babar Azam received a lot of flak from former teammates and supporters who wanted him to be relieved of his captaincy.

Shaheen Afridi, a Pakistani pitcher, tweeted in support of Babar Azam, the team’s captain.

Babar Azam hamari or Pakistan ki Shan, jaan or pehchan hai. Wo Hamara kaptaan hai or rahe ga. Kuch or #sochnabhimanah hai. Please support this team. Yahi team hame jitaye gi bhi. Kahani abhi Khatam nahi howi. #Respect pic.twitter.com/WyjW98pJuA — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) December 20, 2022

The pacer Haris Rauf joined Shaheen in supporting the captain and encouraging him, adding, “You are and will stay our leader.”