ISLAMABAD: In the Hareem Shah leak videos case, TikToker Sundal Khattak’s plea for bail has been approved.

Sundal Khattak’s bail application in Hareem Shah video leak case was heard in Islamabad court. After hearing the arguments, the court accepted the bail plea of Sundal.

In the court of Special Judge Central Azam Khan, Sundal Khattak’s lawyer took a stand that Sundal Khattak had not received any notice but the case was registered directly. Hareem Shah’s plea against Sundal Khattak was dismissed in FIA Lahore and Peshawar. Khattak shared the live streaming, did not record himself and no evidence was found from his mobile phone.

Lawyer Sundal said that according to the rules of TikTok, obscene videos cannot be uploaded. Hareem Shah was laughing when the videos were made.Whoever made Hareem Shah’s videos were made with his consent. Nothing was found during the investigation from Sundal . Sundal Khattak gave the mobile but Hareem Shah’s mobile was not taken.