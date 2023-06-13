Sundal Khattak Sent to Jail 14-Day Judicial Remand in Hareem Shah Video Leak Case.

According to the report, FIA produced Tik Tokker Sundal Khattak in the court of Senior Civil Judge Muhammad Shabir Bhatti. Where the FIA ​​requested a five-day physical remand of Sandal Khattak for investigation.

The FIA said that the second woman Ayesha Naz should also be investigated in this case and the court should hand over Sundal to the FIA ​​on physical remand.

Khattak’s lawyers opposed the physical remand and took the position that the mobile phones have been handed over to the investigating officer and there is no need for physical remand.

The court rejected FIA’s request for physical remand and accepted Khattak’s 14-day judicial remand.

It may be remembered that yesterday, Sundal Khattak was arrested by FIA for being denied bail on the charge of leaking Hareem Shah’s video.