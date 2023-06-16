LAHORE: Controversial Tiktoker from Pakistan Hareem Shah published supposed images of Murtaza Wahab, who was just elected mayor of Karachi, on Friday.

In the race for mayor of the southern port city, Wahab, a PPP politician, defeated Hafiz Naeem Rehman of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI). While his rival only managed to receive 161 votes, he received 173.

The scandal queen Hareem Shah released the images she claimed were of the PPP lawmaker on Twitter.

کراچی کے نئے مئیر امریکہ کے ڈانس کلب میں انجوائے کرتے ہوئے۔ کچھ تصاویر میں بلکل ٹن ہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/qeyM4YdBHB — Hareem Shah (@_Hareem_Shah) June 15, 2023

The man was seen in a club with a woman who was not of his country. The PPP leader, according to Hareem, was reportedly having fun in a nightclub in the United States while also intoxicated.