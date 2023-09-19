India has ordered a senior Canadian diplomat to leave the country in response to the Canadian government’s move to kill a leader of the Khalistan movement.

According to Indian media, the Indian government has ordered the Canadian ambassador to leave India in response to the accusations of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the deportation of the Indian ambassador.

According to Indian media, the Ministry of External Affairs summoned the Canadian High Commissioner on Tuesday and informed him about the decision to deport the Canadian diplomat in India.

Suspecting India’s involvement in the murder of Hardeep Singh, Canada deported the head of ‘RAW’

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed that the Canadian senior diplomat has been ordered to leave the country in 5 days.

The Indian media says that the central government has completely rejected Canada’s allegations and termed them ridiculous.

It should be noted that the Prime Minister of Canada has blamed India for the murder of Khalistan Movement leader Hardeep Singh Nagar and said that we have solid evidence in this regard while Canada has also expelled the Indian diplomat.

In this regard, the Foreign Minister of Canada has announced that Pawan Kumar Rai, the head of Indian intelligence in Canada, is also being deported.