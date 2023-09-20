India has issued an advisory for its citizens following the tension between India and Canada following the killing of a Sikh leader in Nyeda.

According to the Indian media, in the advisory issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Indians present there have been advised to be cautious due to the increasing anti-India activities in Canada.

According to media reports, Indians traveling to Canada have also been asked to be cautious in the advisory.

The Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that diplomats have been targeted for opposing the anti-India agenda in Canada, so Indian citizens should avoid traveling to certain areas of Canada.

It should be noted that Azad Khalistan Movement leader Hardeep Singh was killed outside a gurdwara in Canada on June 18, 2023. Canada has expressed fear of India’s involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh and expelled the Indian diplomat in Canada. In response, India has also ordered the Canadian senior diplomat to leave the country.

In addition, the British MPs raised the issue of the murder of Hardeep Singh Nagar in Parliament, on which British Foreign Minister James Cleverley said that the perpetrators of the murder of Hardeep Singh will face justice, all countries should respect the rule of law, India. They are in constant contact with Canada regarding the serious allegations