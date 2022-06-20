Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has refused to comment on Pakistan’s ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match against archrival India in Australia.

Pakistan and India will meet in a T20 World Cup match for the second time in less than a year on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, following Pakistan’s 10-wicket victory against India in Dubai at the T20 World Cup 2021.The former off-spinner swore not to speak before the October high-stakes match after India’s humiliating loss and his regrettable statements during the World Cup the previous year.