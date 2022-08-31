Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh blasted online trolls for attacking him after the master of spin laughed at a remark made by Pakistani player Shahid Afridi against Gautam Gambhir.After his video of smiling at the remarks of the former Pakistani captain went viral, Harbhajan received criticism on Twitter.

The former spinner claimed that Gambhir is his “brother” and that trolls “simply want to have some fun” and were trying to elicit a response from him.They are paid to make problems in other people’s work so that I will react or say something “said Harbhajan.

These folks want to make a huge deal out of things, he continued, so I don’t have to explain anything about how close Gautam and I are or how great our friendship is.You were born as people, so live like humans; don’t act like animals, he advised. “So they can do what they want. I just have one piece of advice to provide.

Because of this, the former spinner remarked, “you talk about me smiling at Gautam, but do you know the context? Something dropped on my feet, and I was looking down to see; I saw that curd had fallen on my feet, but you don’t know that; you were just looking at my face.”