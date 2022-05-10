<!-- wp:image {"width":1059,"height":635} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/i.dawn.com\/primary\/2022\/05\/6279c9c38d694.jpg" alt="MIAMI: Red Bull\u2019s Max Verstappen (L) and Ferrari\u2019s Charles Leclerc in action during the Miami F1 Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome.\u2014Reuters" width="1059" height="635"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>MIAMI: World champion <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Max Verstappen <\/a>resisted a late attack from series leader Charles Leclerc of Ferrari to claim an accomplished victory for Red Bull in sweltering conditions at the inaugural Miami Grand Prix on Sunday.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>In a physically exhausting race for the drivers and teams at the Miami International Autodrome, the 24-year-old Dutchman produced a mature performance to make the most of superior straight line speed in a largely processional race until a late Safety Car intervention.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>His second win in succession and third of the season enabled him to trim Leclerc\u2019s advantage to 19 points in the drivers\u2019 championship. Leclerc has 104 and Verstappen 85. It was the 23rd win of the Dutchman\u2019s career.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cIt was an incredible Grand Prix, very physical as well, but I think we kept it exciting until the end,\u201d said Verstappen, interviewed by retired American driver Willy T. Ribbs after the race.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>When Ribbs suggested he looked ready to \u201cget into a boxing ring\u201d, <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">Verstappen retorted:<\/a> \u201cI think I\u2019ll stick to racing, but I appreciate boxing a lot. It felt a bit like that out there in terms of how we feel now.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cI\u2019m incredibly happy with winning here in Miami and it was an incredible Sunday for us.\u201d<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Leclerc finished a fighting second, 3.786 seconds behind after starting on pole position, with Spanish team mate Carlos Sainz completing the podium at the Miami Dolphins\u2019 Hard Rock Stadium.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Verstappen made it happen with a crucial overtake around the outside on Sainz at the start to seize second place before blasting past Leclerc on the ninth of the 57 laps.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The Dutchman, who also made sure of the bonus point for fastest lap, had looked to be cruising to victory until McLaren\u2019s Lando Norris collided with AlphaTauri\u2019s Pierre Gasly and crashed on lap 41, triggering the safety car.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>That allowed Leclerc to close the gap and get back into contention over the final 10 laps, which produced more action than the previous 47 including another accident when Mick Schumacher of Haas collided with fellow-German four-time champion Sebastian Vettel\u2019s Aston Martin.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>What was a slow burner in the energy-sapping humidity provided some fireworks at the end with the safety car bunching up the field, putting Leclerc right on Verstappen\u2019s tail with five laps remaining.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cOn the hard (tyres) we were very competitive and towards the end I thought I could get Max at one point but today they had the advantage in terms of pace,\u201d Leclerc said.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cIt was such a difficult race, physically.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cWe struggled quite a bit with the medium tyres, especially in the first stint, and was overtaken there. That made our race a bit more difficult from that moment onwards.\u201d<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Verstappen\u2019s Mexican team mate, Sergio Perez, finished fourth, with Ferrari retaining the lead in the constructors\u2019 standings on 157 points to Red Bull\u2019s 151.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Perez, who lost speed with a sensor issue that the team fixed, tried to pass Sainz on lap 52 but overcooked his move, with the Spaniard forcing his way back in front and staying there despite the Mexican\u2019s fresher tyres.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>George Russell continued his record of finishing every race so far in the top five, with Mercedes team mate and seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton sixth after a brief battle between the two.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Russell, starting 12th but helped by pitting during the virtual safety car phase and having the advantage of fresher tyres, passed Hamilton twice on track.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>He handed back position after the first overtake because he had benefited from going wide but re-passed him immediately afterwards.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Valtteri Bottas was seventh for Alfa Romeo with Alpine\u2019s Esteban Ocon eighth in a stirring fight back after being unable to take part in Saturday\u2019s qualifying due to a practice crash that forced the team to change his car\u2019s chassis.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Double world champion team mate Fernando Alonso was demoted to 11th place after receiving a five-second penalty for causing a collision with Gasly.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Alex Albon moved up to ninth and Aston Martin\u2019s Stroll 10th as a result of Alonso\u2019s penalty.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->