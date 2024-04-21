Hania Aamir, an actress associated with the Pakistani showbiz industry, has revealed that she is going through mental stress these days.

The actress is currently in London and Hania Aamir took to her social account Instagram to share a long post with her picture in which she opened up about her mental stress.

The actress wrote in her suit that she is not having a good day and is not feeling well these days. She has not been feeling well for some time.

She further wrote that there is no problem, I am doing everything possible to restore health.

Regarding mental health, the actress wrote that there is no shame in talking about mental health or asking for help. With love and care and a little rest it goes away, hopefully I’ll feel better soon, God willing.